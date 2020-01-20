Ranveer Singh introduces Ammy Virk as 'Swingin Sardarji' Balwinder Singh Sandhu in '83 latest poster

From the past few days, actor Ranveer Singh is has been quite hectically sharing the character posters of all the actors playing the role of 11 players from his upcoming film '83. The recent one shared by the actor was that of Punjabi singer Ammy Virk who will be seen playing the role of Balwinder Singh Sandhu in the film. The cricketer was one of the best medium pace bowlers who could leave the batsmen surprised through his spinning. The Punjabi sensation will be making his Bollywood debut through Kabir Khan directorial film which is based on the victory of Kapil Dev's team Inida during World Cup 1983.
Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "*Cue track* It’s the SWINGIN’ SARDARJI !!! Presenting @AmmyVirk AMMY VIRK as BALVINDER SINGH SANDHU!!! PS-this one is special to me as our Dil Da Raja Amrinder portrays the role of our beloved coach SANDHU SIR because of whom we have all become better cricketers. What an honour to be coached for the film by the World Cup Winner Himself #LoveYouSandhuSir PPS- both are real characters, On and Off screen." Take a look at the same here:
*Cue track* It’s the SWINGIN’ SARDARJI !!! Presenting @ammyvirk AMMY VIRK as BALVINDER SINGH SANDHU!!! @inswingsandhu 👻 PS- this one is special to me as our Dil Da Raja Amrinder portrays the role of our beloved coach SANDHU SIR ❤ because of whom we have all become better cricketers 🙏🏽 What an honour to be coached for the film by the World Cup Winner Himself 🏏🏆 #LoveYouSandhuSir PPS- both are real characters, On and Off screen 🤣 I think all my ‘PROFASHNULS’ will agree @saqibsaleem @harrdysandhu @actorjiiva @thejatinsarna @iamchiragpatil @dinkersharmaa @nishantdahhiya @issahilkhattar @tahirrajbhasin @adinathkothare @dhairya275 @rbadree @pankajtripathi #ThisIs83 . @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures
Meanwhile, catch the looks of other actors here:
THE GOLDEN GLOVE 🥇 Kiri Bhai da Javab nahi! Presenting @issahilkhattar as the one and only SYED KIRMANI !!! 🏏🏆 #WicketKeeper #VibeMaster @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures
PUNJAB DA GABRU VEER !!! 👊🏽 Presenting @harrdysandhu as the Dynamic MADAN LAL!!! 🏏🏆 #ThisIs83 @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures
RIP IT LIKE ROG!!! ⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡ IMPOSING, FEROCIOUS & DEADLY!!! Presenting @nishantdahhiya as the famed all-rounder #RogerBinny 🏏🏆 #highestwicketsintheworldcupwhatchuknowaboutthat #ThisIs83 @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures
SABSE SHARARTI! 😈 Never a dull moment around the Badmaash Baller #KirtiAzad ! #KapilsDevils #ThisIs83 @dinkersharmaa @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures
SANDY STORM! 💨 He’s a Chip off the Old Block ! @iamchiragpatil plays his Father #SandeepPatil in @83thefilm ! #madlegit #ThisIs83 @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures
GUTSY & GLORIOUS! Enter the Exponent of Explosive willow-wielding that could change any game! Presenting @thejatinsarna as #YashpalSharma #ThisIs83 Iss baar Chhattri nahi, Bhai ka Balla bolega!!! 🏏⚡🏏⚡ @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures @83thefilm
Courage of a Lion. Nerves of Steel. The Indomitable Comeback King of India. Presenting @saqibsaleem as MOHINDER ‘JIMMY’ AMARNATH 🏏🏆 @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures @83thefilm
IT’S CHIKA, MACHA !!! The Swashbuckling South Indian Strokeplay Sensation! 🏏🏆 Presenting @actorjiiva as #KrishnamachariSrikkanth! #ThisIs83 @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures @83thefilm
TAHIR RAJ BHASIN as The Little Master SUNIL GAVASKAR 🏏🏆#ThisIs83 @tahirrajbhasin @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures @83thefilm
The actor previously shared his look as Kapil Dev performing his legendary Nataraj shot. Check it out:
