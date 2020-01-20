Ranveer Singh introduces Ammy Virk as 'Swingin Sardarji' Balwinder Singh Sandhu in '83 latest poster

From the past few days, actor Ranveer Singh is has been quite hectically sharing the character posters of all the actors playing the role of 11 players from his upcoming film '83. The recent one shared by the actor was that of Punjabi singer Ammy Virk who will be seen playing the role of Balwinder Singh Sandhu in the film. The cricketer was one of the best medium pace bowlers who could leave the batsmen surprised through his spinning. The Punjabi sensation will be making his Bollywood debut through Kabir Khan directorial film which is based on the victory of Kapil Dev's team Inida during World Cup 1983.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "*Cue track* It’s the SWINGIN’ SARDARJI !!! Presenting @AmmyVirk AMMY VIRK as BALVINDER SINGH SANDHU!!! PS-this one is special to me as our Dil Da Raja Amrinder portrays the role of our beloved coach SANDHU SIR because of whom we have all become better cricketers. What an honour to be coached for the film by the World Cup Winner Himself #LoveYouSandhuSir PPS- both are real characters, On and Off screen." Take a look at the same here:

