Ranveer Singh got excited seeing Panipat trailer: Arjun Kapoor on film's similarity with Bajirao Mastani

Ranveer Singh got excited seeing Panipat trailer: Arjun Kapoor on film's similiarity with Bajirao Mastani

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who stars in the upcoming period drama "Panipat", says his friend and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is "very excited" to see the film's trailer. Ever since the trailer of "Panipat" was released, many people have noticed how similar the film looks to Ranveer's 2015 blockbuster, "Bajirao Mastani".

In "Panipat", Arjun plays the Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Ranveer played the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao in "Bajirao Mastaani".

Did Arjun, who is a good friend of Ranveer, exchange notes with the latter on essaying a similar role? "He (Ranveer) got very excited seeing the trailer and I am happy about that. Look we are friends, apart from being actors. We are not constantly discussing acting and character development. We do films of the same genres as actors but eventually, the stories of these films are different. We have always interacted at a friendly level and never went into deep discussion," replied Arjun.

"Panipat" is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and it also features Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Mohnish Bahl and Padmini Kolhapuri. The film releases on December 6.

While Arjun was busy shooting "Panipat", Ranveer was occupied filming ‘83'.

Recalled Arjun: "He would share pictures from "83" and I would share something from my shooting, and we would talk about it. But we never discussed beyond a point, as every director has a different vision for his or her film. If I ask him ‘tu hota to ye scene kaise karta', then I might corrupt my thinking," mentioned Arjun, who earlier shared screen space with Ranveer in the 2014 film "Gunday".