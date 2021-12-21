Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FENILKOTHARI Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer '83' declared tax free in Delhi

Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh will next be seen playing the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in his upcoming film '83.' While everyone is super excited about the same, the Kabir Khan directorial has been declared tax-free in the national capital. '83' revolves around India's historical 1983 cricket World Cup win and features actors like-- Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film just before its release has been receiving accolades for not just the storyline but also the exceptional performances by the actors. Just recently, its trailer lit up Burj Khalifa after wowing the audience at the world premiere of their film at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah.

Ranveer and Deepika Padukone, along with director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur made a grand appearance at the Jeddah Film Festival. Not only this but they were even present while Ranveer starrer trailer was played at Burj Khalifa.

Talking about his role, the 'Padmaavat' actor stated that bowling like Kapil was the most difficult aspect of his character development. Ranveer said, "He has a very unique bowling action and his bio-mechanics are very unique to him. My body is very different from his so I had to transform my physicality drastically in order to achieve it. It took a long time, in fact, months to perfect the action. Initially, my body was too heavy because I was coming off of the shoot of 'Simmba'."

For those unversed, Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in '83', which will hit the big screen on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.