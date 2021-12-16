Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer 83 gets standing ovation at Red Sea International Festival | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KHADEEJAHRS Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer 83 gets standing ovation at Red Sea International Festival

The much-anticipated film 83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, had its world premiere at Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday, 15 December. The Kabir Khan film received a standing ovation from the audience. A Twitter user shared a video of the film receiving a standing ovation. Sharing the video, the user wrote, "Standing ovation and applauds at the end of the movie premier of 83 staring @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone at the Red Sea Film Festival. Kudos to @kabirkhankk and team for the brilliant work. And the man himself Kapil Dev for his performance in 1983."

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer 83 film director Kabir Khan along with his wife Mini Mathur made a grand appearance at the ongoing Jeddah Film Festival recently. The stars along with former cricket legend Kapil Dev and his wife Romi marked their presence at the festival where the film was also screened for the audience.

'83' is certainly one of the most anticipated films of 2021, revolving around India's historic 1983 World Cup win. Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated this Christmas on 24th December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.