Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' to make debut in theatres on March 17

Rani Mukerji's first photos from 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji's new film "Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway" will release in theatres on March 17, the makers said Thursday. The movie, directed by Ashima Chibber of “Mere Dad Ki Maruti” fame, was earlier set to be released on March 3. "Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway" is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

"On the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, here's an exclusive still from #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway, now releasing on 17th March 2023. Get ready to witness a woman's resolve to fight against all odds & take on a country to protect her children at all costs," Zee Studios said in an Instagram post. The studio also shared a still of Mukerji from the upcoming film in which she can be seen as a doting mother to her kids.

Billed as an untold story about a journey of a mother's battle against an entire country, the movie is based on a true incident that rocked children and human rights at an international level. Mukerji's last big screen outing was Yash Raj Films’ "Bunty Aur Babli 2" in 2021.

