Randeep Hooda shares first look as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on latter's birth anniversary; fans are impressed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDEEP HOODA Randeep Hooda

Highlights Film titled Swantrata Veer Savarkar will star Randeep Hooda in lead role

The shooting of the film will begin in August

Mahesh Manjrekar will direct the film

Randeep Hooda shared the first look, accompanied by a small video, from his upcoming film, 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar', on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar today (May 28). The film is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. The 'Sarbjit' actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped the first poster of the movie, in which he will be seen portraying Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Sharing the look, Randeep wrote, "This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India's struggle for freedom and self-actualisation. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary and tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long.."

"Wishing you all a very Happy #VeerSavarkarJayanti", while giving the same caption to the video too.

Take a look:

Fans reactions:

In no time, Randeep's posts were bombarded with reactions from his fans and followers on social media. A fan wrote, "No other will bring the life to the real heroism of SAVARKAR JI other than RANDEEP HOODA." Another said, "You are going to rock this!!!! Im more than confident that you will do full justice to the role on one of India’s great." A fans also commented, "Omg this movie is going to be revolutionary."

About the film

The film will soon go into production. Mahesh Manjrekar will direct the film. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on 28 May 1883 in Maharashtra's Nashik. He was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer. Savarkar is known for coining the term 'Hindutva'.

-with ANI inputs