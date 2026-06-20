Ranbir Kapoor turned down Cocktail before it went to Saif Ali Khan | Details

New Delhi:

The much-anticipated sequel to Homi Adajania’s 2012 romantic drama Cocktail, titled Cocktail 2, hit theatres on June 19, 2026. However, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film has also led many social media users to revisit the original film, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

Adding to the buzz around the franchise, Saif Ali Khan recently revealed in a conversation with Variety India that he was not the first choice for the original film. He shared that his role was initially offered to Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan, both of whom turned it down before he eventually came on board.

Did you know Ranbir Kapoor turned down Cocktail before it went to Saif Ali Khan?

In an interview with Variety India, Saif recalled the casting process and said, "They had Deepika and Diana, but they couldn't get a hero to play the part, probably because Veronica's part is so delicious."

He further added that the role was first offered to Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan before him, saying, "I remember some names they asked. I think they had asked Imran and they had asked Ranbir. And they had asked a few people and I said, 'Okay, chal, I’ll do it.' And I think they should all be very thankful I did. That’s my story. Yeah, because I had great fun. I love Homi (Adajania). And we had a good time doing it."

Cocktail: Cast, crew and box office collection

Directed by Homi Adajania, the 2012 film Cocktail features Saif Ali Khan as Gautam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Veronica Malaney, and Diana Penty as Meera Sahni in lead roles. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani, and Manoj Pahwa in supporting roles.

The film is written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali, while the music was composed by Pritam Chakraborty. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Cocktail collected Rs 121.78 crore worldwide. Whereas it grossed Rs 96.17 crore in India and Rs 25.81 crore overseas.

Also Read: Cocktail 2 Movie Review: All style, little substance, and a love triangle that runs out of fizz