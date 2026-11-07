Ramayana isn't Ranbir Kapoor's first film with Nitesh Tiwari; they worked on two movies earlier

Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 is the talk of the town. Backed by Namit Malhotra, the film was released on November 5 with a stellar cast and VFX, and people can't stop talking about it. However, for those unversed, Ramayana isn't Ranbir and Nitesh's first film together. Their first collaboration goes back to 2013.

Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari have worked together before Ramayana

While Ramayana is Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari's first full-length film together, the former has appeared in cameos in two of the latter's films. The first was in the 2011 film Chillar Party, which marked Tiwari's directorial debut. Ranbir appeared in the track Aa Rela hai Apun, which became an instant hit and remains popular with audiences.

Their second collaboration was for Bhootnath Returns, which was released in 2014. Ranbir played himself in a short but impactful cameo for the film.

(Image Source : REDDIT/RANBIRKAPOORUNIVERSE)Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari collabs

How much has Ramayana earned in 2 days?

On its second day in theatres, Ramayana collected Rs 48.05 crore net in India across 23,316 shows. The Hindi version contributed the biggest share, earning Rs 35.50 crore from 19,859 shows. The Kannada version collected Rs 5.15 crore from 904 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 4.75 crore from 1,530 shows. The Tamil and Malayalam versions earned Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 1.15 crore, respectively, from 577 and 446 shows.

With its Day 2 performance, Ramayana has taken its total India gross collection to Rs 134.80 crore, while its net collection stands at Rs 112.90 crore so far. The film also recorded an impressive footfall on Saturday, selling an estimated 1,856,029 tickets on Day 2. Its total ticket sales across the run have reached 4,381,804, indicating a steady turnout at theatres.

Ramayana has also performed well in overseas markets. The film collected Rs 35 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 86.25 crore. With its domestic and international earnings combined, the film's worldwide box office collection has reached Rs 221.05 crore so far.

Ramayana Part 2 is currently being filmed. The film will release on Diwali 2028 instead of Diwali 2027.

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