Ramayan's biggest transformation isn't VFX, it's the budget: From Rs 7 crore to Rs 4,000 crore

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Ramayanam, which is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, has been making headlines for its Rs 4,000 crore budget. However, decades before the Pan India film, Ramanand Sagar's mythological TV serial Ramayan, which premiered in 1987, had also set several records with its production cost and earnings.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan transformed Doordarshan's fortunes. Made at an estimated cost of Rs 9 lakh per episode, the series reportedly earned around Rs 40 lakh per episode, making it one of the biggest television successes of its time.

Budget and earnings of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

When Ramayan first aired in 1987, it was viewed by millions of households across India. The actors became household names and many viewers even worshipped them as the deities they portrayed. At the time, it was considered one of the biggest and most expensive television productions in the country.

According to information available on Wikipedia, the series was produced on a total budget of around Rs 7 crore, while each episode cost approximately Rs 9 lakh to make. The makers reportedly earned nearly Rs 40 lakh per episode, taking the show's total earnings to around Rs 31.4 crore.

Ramayan was telecast in 55 countries

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan became one of Doordarshan's most-watched programmes and was later telecast in 55 countries. It also returned to television during the Covid-19 lockdown, once again attracting millions of viewers.

According to Wikipedia, the series recorded a cumulative viewership of around 650 million, a figure that remains among the highest for an Indian television programme.

How does Ramayanam compare?

While Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan relied on practical sets and relatively simple production techniques, Ramayanam is being mounted on a much larger scale with extensive visual effects and international-standard filmmaking.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, the two-part epic is reportedly being made on a combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian film projects ever undertaken. The makers are aiming to present the story to audiences on a global scale.

Its trailer was also released recently and has received mixed reviews. It is significant to note that the Ramayana movie will be released in two parts, with the first one releasing on Diwali 2026.

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