Ram Setu Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film finding it tough to pull audience after Diwali

Ram Setu Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's latest film is his fifth release this year. There were high hopes for Ram Setu and good box office returns were expected from it. However, the movie has failed to be a turnaround for the Bollywood star. The collections have been muted and the business has been falling every day. The film did benefit in the first couple of days due to the Diwali holidays but since then, the numbers are not looking up. Going ahead it will be interesting to see how much of a haul it creates at the box office.

Ram Setu's Day 5 collections

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu was his biggest opener this year. Collecting Rs 15.25 crore on the opening day, it went on to do a respectable business of over Rs 35 crore at the box office in the first three days of its release. However, the worrying factor here is that the business has been on the decline every day. On Friday (Day 4), it collected Rs 6.05 crore and on Saturday, the collections saw a slight jump due to the weekend. Its business in five days now stands at closer to Rs 50 crore.

Ram Setu competes with Thank God

On Diwali, Ram Setu was released alongside Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. The latter had a comedy theme and was meant for family audiences. However, Thank God has not proved to be much of a competition for Ram Setu as it has been trailing Akshay's film since Day 1. The four-day total of Thank God stood at Rs 21.55 crore and there are not many expectations from it now.

Muted promotions for Ram Setu

After its theatrical run is over, ram Setu will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Ahead of its release, the promotions of the film were muted and the lead stars were barely seen speaking about the project in the media or the public. This Diwali has been the worst ever in years for the Bollywood box office as both Thank God and Ram Setu have put up an underwhelming show.

