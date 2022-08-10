Raksha Bandhan: Review, Box Office, Where to Watch, HD Download and Book Ticket Online

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan Bollywood movie

Raksha Bandhan: Starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, the heart-touching drama introduces four promising actresses who are seen playing the role of Kumar's sisters in the film. The trailer has already intrigued the fans about the divas - Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth, Deepika Khanna and Sahejmeen Kaur. Directed by the maestro Aanand L. Rai, Raksha Bandhan is a festive treat for all the brothers and sisters, honouring their undying love for each other. The film shows how a brother dedicates his life for his sisters, even keeping his own love story and marriage in the back seat. While Akshay plays the role of the devoted brother, Bhumi Pednekar is seen as his love interest.

Written by Himanshu Sharma & Kanika Dhillon, Raksha Bandhan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The music of the film has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya and the lyrics are by Irshad Kamil. It also features Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Sahil Mehta in important roles, The film is all set to release on 11th August 2022.

If you are planning to watch Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, know where to book the movie tickets, release date, how to download in HD and other details here-

What is Raksha Bandhan Movie Release Date?

August 11, 2022

Where to book Raksha Bandhan movie tickets?

You can book Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMARAkshay Kumar and his four sisters in Raksha Bandhan

Who is the Director of Raksha Bandhan?

Aanand L. Rai

Who are the producers of Raksha Bandhan movie?

Zee Studios, Aanand L. Rai and Alka Hiranandani

Who are the writers of Raksha Bandhan movie 2022?

Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon

What is the star cast of Raksha Bandhan movie?

Akshay Kumar as Lala Kedarnath

Bhumi Pednekar as Sapna

Sadia Khateeb as Gayatri

Sahejmeen Kaur

Deepika Khanna as Durga

Smrithi Srikanth

Seema Pahwa

What is the running time of Raksha Bandhan?

1 hour 50 minutes (110 minutes)

Who are the Music Directors Raksha Bandhan movie?

The music of Raksha Bandhan is composed by Himesh Reshammiya while Ishaan Chhabra composed the original background score. Irshad Kamil has written the lyrics.

What is the budget for Raksha Bandhan movie?

Raksha Bandhan is said to be made on a budget of Rs 70 crore.

How can I see Raksha Bandhan Movie Trailer?

You can watch Raksha Bandhan movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called Zee Studios.

Where to download Raksha Bandhan movie online?

Raksha Bandhan movie will be available to watch online and download in HD via the paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix after the makers announce its OTT premiere.

Where can I check the review of Raksha Bandhan movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage of Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan movie review on the link given below.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review

