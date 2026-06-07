Rakhee Gulzar reacts to Aamir Khan tying the knot for the third time at 60 with Gauri Spratt

New Delhi:

Veteran Bollywood actress Rakhee Gulzar is known for her memorable performances in films like Kabhi Kabhie, Kaala Patthar, Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Border and Baadshah.

Recently, the actress has reacted to the criticism over the news of Aamir Khan marrying his girlfriend Gauri Spratt for the third time at the age of 60.

Rakhee gave the example of a Hollywood actor

Responding to this criticism, Rakhee told Variety India, 'What's wrong with getting married at 60? Robert De Niro has been married twice and is now in a relationship with Tiffany Chen, with whom he has a daughter who was born in 2023. He had a child when he was over 80. Marital happiness does not depend on age.'

Giving her own example, Rakhee said she married lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar when she was around 40. The couple had a grand wedding on May 15, 1973. Their daughter, Meghna Gulzar, was born that same year.

When will Aamir get married?

Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta and second to Kiran Rao. Now, on July 5th, Aamir Khan is going to marry for the third time to Gauri.

While many are congratulating Aamir Khan on his marriage, others are criticising him. Several social media users have questioned the actor's third marriage at the age of 60.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Not much information about Gauri has been revealed, but reports suggest that her mother is Tamilian and her father is Irish. Her grandfather was a freedom fighter. Gauri has a professional background in hairdressing and holds an FdA degree in Fashion, Styling, and Photography from the University of the Arts London.

Gauri is also the mother of a 6-year-old son. There is little information available about her first husband. Currently, she works at Aamir Khan's production house, Aamir Khan Films.

About Rakhee Gulzar

Rakhee Gulzar is considered to be one of the best actresses of the Indian movie industry. She acted in many films like Kabhi Kabhie, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Shakti and Karan Arjun. She has received three Filmfare Awards during her career. In addition, she was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri in 2003 for her exceptional work in cinema.

Also Read: Who is Gauri Spratt? Here's everything you need to know about Aamir Khan's future wife