Rakesh Roshan drops major update on Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 4', confirms his retirement from filmmaking

Follow us on Image Source : YT Rakesh Roshan speaks on Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 4'

Film director Rakesh Roshan has announced his retirement as a film director on Monday. The actor-turned-filmmaker said that he will now just focus on his producer's role. Along with this, Rakesh Roshan gave a major update on Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4. He said that he is going to produce 'Krrish 4' and is going to make his son's film from his production house.

Rakesh Roshan is bringing Krrish 4

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan said that he does not think that he will ever direct now but will soon announce Krrish 4. Let us tell you that Rakesh Roshan has also produced Hrithik Roshan's films 'Bang Bang', 'War' and 'Fighter'. 'Krrish is coming back soon', Rakesh Roshan confirmed.

Fans also liked the previous parts of this franchise

Rakesh Roshan started this franchise in 2003 with the science-fiction film Koi Mil Gaya. He expanded it into a superhero series with Krrish in 2006, followed by Krrish 3 in 2013. Hrithik Roshan played both Rohit and his son Krishna, also known as Krrish, throughout the series. He was joined by Preity Zinta in the first part and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the second and third. It is significant to note that Naseeruddin Shah. Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Oberoi have played antagonist roles in these films. Now it remains to see if PC will be returning in the 4th part or will the makers compensate for that with a new actress.

Hrithik Roshan became a fighter

Talking about the work front, Hrithik Roshan has been seen in his recent film Fighter. In this film, he was seen sharing the screen with Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone along with others. He will next be seen in War 2 and Krrish 4. Since the announcement of Krrish 4 last year, it has been in constant discussion. Cinema lovers are very eager to know everything about it and are also eagerly waiting for its release. In such a situation, this news is no less than a treat for them.

Also Read: Not Abhishek Bachchan but THIS actor was Shoojit Sircar's first choice for 'I Want To Talk'