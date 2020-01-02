Rajkummar Rao's latest look from Ludo is so perfect that fans are not sure if its him or Alia Bhatt

Rajkummar Rao shared his latest look from Ludo in which he is seen dressed a woman

Rajkummar Rao is surely one of the most versatile actors from the present lot. The actor is known to get in the skin of a character to an extent that the two become inseparable. Rajkummar Rao who will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo, shared his new looks from the film and we are impressed. In one of the pictures that the actor shared on Twitter, he is seen dressed as a woman in Ghaghra choli. You would need to look at the picture twice to believe that he is actually Rajkummar Rao.

The red lipstick and bindi add perfection to his look. Rajkummar shared this look as a new year gift for his fans.

We are not the only ones impressed. Twitteratis couldn't believe their eyes and many compared his looks with Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon.

For a moment I thought it's @kritisanon . Oh my god! @RajkummarRao Sir. — Harsh Rao (@harsh010494) January 1, 2020

Alia Bhatt !? 🤔 — durgadas. (@iDURGADA5) January 1, 2020

Fans were in all praise for the actor.

You are champ bro — Shakeel Hussain Khan (@TheShakeelKhans) January 1, 2020

Jabardast lag rahe ho bhaiya ji . Ekdam Bihari ladke type — MANJEET KUMAR (@bhelman9) January 1, 2020

लगता है, कलेजा ले के ही मानेंगे, रिलीज़ कराइए शीघ्रातिशीघ्र। Have a wonderful 2020 ahead!! — Neelabh Tripathi (@neelabh_2014) January 1, 2020

Ludo revolves around four different stories with the character set in the metro cities.

Produced By Bhushan Kumar, Ludo also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. The first poster featured Aditya and Sanya looking at each other romantically, While Rajkummar plays a mouth organ. On the other side, Abhishek is seen in sound sleep with a little girl by his side.

