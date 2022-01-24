Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do! first poster unveiled, trailer out tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMAR_RAO Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do! first poster unveiled

Three years after their National Award-winning film, ‘Badhaai Ho’, Junglee Pictures is all set to take the love for the movie to the next level with ‘Badhaai Do’ releasing in theatres. After revealing a few BTS images from the film featuring the lead protagonists – Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, the makers have launched a very intriguing teaser poster from this family entertainer.

The teaser poster features Rajkummar in a cop uniform as a groom and Bhumi in a PT teacher attire as a bride who are shown stopping each other from revealing some secret. The teaser poster certainly creates an element of curiosity around the subject of this family entertainer, and the trailer will be launched tomorrow.

Sharing the screen space for the first time, Rajkummar and Bhumi will be seen portraying interesting characters they have never played on screen before.

The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, is one of the most eagerly awaited family entertainers releasing this year in cinemas. Besides Rajkummar and Bhumi, the family entertainer also boasts of an ensemble cast featuring seasoned actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles taking the narrative ahead.

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. Theatrical release date will be announced tomorrow along with much awaited trailer of the film.