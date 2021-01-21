Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor & others remember Sushant Singh Rajput on first birth anniversary

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Sushant Singh Rajput with Abhishek Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput would have been 35 years old today. The Kai Po Che actor was much loved by the fans and his death has left a void in everyone's heart. He was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on 14 June last year and it was reportedly said that he died by suicide. On Sushant's first birth anniversary today, Bollywood celebrities including Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor, Pavitra Rishta producer Ekta Kapoor, actress Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao and others remembered him by going down the memory lane.

Ekta Kapoor shared a video of Sushant from his popular TV show Pavitra Rishta and wrote, "Sushi forever ! Shining bright like a star! Love n light wherever u r! Happie birth on earth day!" Abhishek Kapoor, who directed Sushant in his debut Bollywood film Kai Po Che as well as in kedarnath, also penned down and ewmotional note. He tweeted, "Burdayboyyyy!!! Miss karta hoon yaar tujhe."

Kangana Ranaut also remembered the late actor and said 'Sushant Day' should be celebrated as a 'celebration of life.' Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared a bunch of pictures of Sushant and claimed that she regrets not being there for him when he needed someone.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you asked for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish ...Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay."

"Never forget Sushant spoke about YashRaj films banning him, He also spoke about Karan Johar showing him big dreams and dumping his film on streaming, then crying to the whole world that Sushant is a flop actor. Never forget all Mahesh Bhatt's children are depressed yet he told Sushant that he will die Parveen Babi death, he self admittedly gave him therapy. These people collectively killed him and Sushant himself wrote that in his social media interaction before his death. Never forgive never forget," she added.

Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you aksed for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish ...

Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/xqgq2PBi0Y — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

Sushant that he will die Parveen Babi death, he self admittedly gave him therapy. These people collectively killed him and Sushant himslef wrote that in his social media interaction before his death. Never forgive never forget #SushantSinghRajput #SushantDay — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

She further wrote, "Above everything celebrate Sushant day as a celebration of life, don’t let anyone tell you that you aren't good enough, don’t trust anyone more than yourself, leave people who tell you drugs are the solution and suck you dry financially and emotionally, celebrate #SushantDay"

Above everything celebrate Sushant day as a celebration of life, don’t let anyone tell you that you arnt good enough, don’t trust anyone more than yourself, leave people who tell you drugs are the solution and suck you dry financially and emotionally, celebrate #SushantDay — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

Rajkummar Rao, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in Kai Po Che, also shared a picture of the late actor to remember him on his birth anniversary. He shared a picture that showed SSR holding a guitar and flashing his infectious smile.