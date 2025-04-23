Rajesh Khanna’s first love was this woman, not Dimple Kapadia or Anju Mahendru: Details Legendary actor Rajesh Khanna's love life has always made headlines, whether it was his marriage to Dimple Kapadia or his relationship with Anju Mahendru. However, few people know about his first love, a story that remained unfinished.

New Delhi:

The stardom that Rajesh Khanna experienced in his career was the fate of very few stars. There was a time when he was the first choice of filmmakers and directors, and every actress wanted to work with him. Several stories about him were famous in film circles, whether it was about his late arrivals or his love affairs. He was especially well-known for his fashion sense, and girls were crazy about his charm. Such was his popularity that wherever his car passed, girls would kiss it.

Rajesh Khanna, who ruled the hearts of countless women, broke many hearts by marrying Dimple Kapadia in 1973. Their relationship frequently made headlines and was known to be full of tension. Rajesh Khanna’s personal life was always under media scrutiny, whether it was about his relationship with Dimple Kapadia or with actress Anju Mahendru. But do you know the woman who was Rajesh Khanna’s first love?

As per Yasser Usman's biography Rajesh Khanna: The Untold Story of India's First Superstar, Rajesh Khanna first fell in love at the age of 12 or 13, and quite unexpectedly, while crying. The girl Rajesh Khanna fell for was around six years older than him and also lived in the same building.

Who was this woman?

According to the details mentioned in the biography, her name was Surekha. During a conversation with film writer Ruben, Rajesh recalled his first love and mentioned Surekha. After much convincing, one day, he got a new bicycle and was riding it outside his building. Suddenly, he lost his balance and fell. Blood was flowing from his feet, and he began to cry. At that moment, he saw Surekha and fell for her. It is significant to note that Rajesh Khanna’s love story with Surekha did not last long.

Rajesh Khanna was often in the news for his romantic life, especially his relationship with actress Anju Mahendru and his marriage to Dimple Kapadia. Even after marriage, his personal life remained the subject of much discussion. A few years into the marriage, differences arose between him and Dimple, leading to their separation. Anju Mahendru, too, remained unmarried for the rest of her life.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan condemn Pahalgam terror attack: 'Ek innocent ko marna…'