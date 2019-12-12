Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, the film that gave us Anushka Sharma, clocks 11 years

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi completes 11 years of release.

It was 2008 and I was in the ninth standard when a fresh face took over Bollywood with King Khan. I remember 'Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai' and 'Dance Pe Chance' topping the popularity charts. It was the film that made Anushka what she is today. Anushka Sharma was the new YRF (Yash Raj Films) girl. Her debut movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi shot her to fame not just because it was opposite Shah Rukh Khan but due to her acting chops. Anushka as Tani ji or Tani partner was a perfect amalgamation of subtlety.

In one of her interviews after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi hit the screens, Anushka said that as now people have started recognising her, there is strange feeling along with obvious happiness. She even said that people don't know her name and are addressing her as 'Shah Rukh Khan ki heroine' and 'Tani'.

Anushka Sharma played Tani in 2008 movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

In Koffee With Karan, Anushka remembered one advice that Aditya Chopra gave to her. She was told by YRF honcho that she ain't good looking enough to be an actress, hence all she has is acting skills.

There was ample scope to go overboard with the character of middle-class Punjabi girl but newbie Anushka balanced it well. Speaking about here selection amongst hundreds of other girls, late director-producer Yash Chopra had said, ''While she has no previous acting experience, we have seen that unique spark in her that makes us confident that she will be a standout even opposite Shah Rukh''.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi received mixed critical response.

Well, these words coming from one of the finest directors of Hindi film industry is a testimony to the fact that Anushka was here to stay. And, she did it with acting and now production.

Anushka made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

The Aditya Chopra directorial received mixed response critically. However, it garnered audience's love for its characters and chartbuster compositions by Salim-Sulaiman.

As Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi completes seven years of release, we thank SRK and Anushka for giving us a movie we can watch with our family anytime and anywhere (while sobbing and smiling alternatively).

Let's go down the memory lane. Watching this will also make you realise that initially trailers of Hindi films were edited more appropriately without divulging much details (or say, making a short film of 2 or more mins).