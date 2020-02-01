Image Source : INSTAGRAM Producer Rhea Kapoor confirms the sequel of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Veere Di Wedding

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first film after she delivered baby Taimur, Veere Di Wedding broke all records. While people thought it would be a regular chick-flick, the film managed to start a conversation and became the catalyst of more women-centric stories coming to the forefront. Ever since the release of the film, fans have been asking the star cast about a sequel to the film and now producer Rhea Kapoor has finally confirmed that it is happening.

Rhea Kapoor had a quick Q&A session on her Instagram on Friday and went candid about her skin and hair care routine to fashion tips. When one user asked about the sequel of Veere Di Wedding, the celebrity stylist revealed it will happen sooner. She replied “I think it’s gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited."

Veere Di Wedding starrer Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The movie was helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and was based on life, love, marriage and heartbreaks. Not just the critics but the fans liked the film a lot. Veere Di Wedding even managed to earn Rs 80 crore at the box office in just 2 weeks.

Earlier, when Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about the sequel, she had given the hint that the makers are planning the movie. She had told Pinkvilla, “Well, I think she is planning it. We are all super excited because part one was amazing. Both Rhea and Sonam are fantastic and I love working with them.”

