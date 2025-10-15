This producer left for Mumbai after watching Trishul, outearns Amitabh Bachchan in 2025 Know about an Amitabh Bachchan, who moved to Mumbai after watching his 1978 film. Today, he's a billionaire.

New Delhi:

Amitabh Bachchan is known as the megastar, with millions of fans spread across the world. Most of these fans imitate him or copy his style, but there was one man who, thanks to Big B, not only moved to Mumbai but also became a billionaire.

Today his wealth exceeds Amitabh Bachchan's and he has earned a place among Bollywood's top filmmakers and businessmen. This man considers Big B his idol and was inspired by him to enter the film world.

Who is he?

This man is Anand Pandit, a prominent Bollywood film producer. His wealth far surpasses Amitabh Bachchan's. He has surpassed not only Amitabh Bachchan but also luminaries like Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra. Impressed by Amitabh Bachchan's role in the 1978 film 'Trishul,' Anand decided to move to Mumbai and establish his own empire in the real estate sector. Initially, he longed for a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan, but now the two share a deep friendship.

Anand Pandit on Hurun India Rich List 2025

According to the recently released Hurun India Rich List 2025, Amitabh Bachchan's wealth is estimated at Rs 1,630 crore, placing him fifth on the actors list. Anand Pandit's name also shines on the same list. His net worth is reported at Rs 8,660 crore, making him one of Bollywood's wealthiest personalities.

Who is Anand Pandit?

Anand Pandit has been active in film distribution and production for over a decade. He began his film career with the distribution of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' and then produced films like 'Great Grand Masti.'

He later produced notable films like 'Satyameva Jayate,' 'The Big Bull,' 'Kabzaa,' 'PM Narendra Modi,' and 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar.' Interestingly, none of his films crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office, but these projects were nevertheless resounding commercial successes.

'Trishul' brought Anand to Mumbai

Anand Pandit revealed in an interview with ANI how the 1978 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Trishul' changed his life. 'The film 'Trishul' and Big B's character in it left a deep impact on me. I watched it in theaters at least 50-60 times. This inspired me to come to Mumbai and start my real estate business,' the producer said.

Currently, Anand is working on a new film with Amitabh, the announcement of which is going to be made soon.

Also Read: This star kid, son of India’s first break dancer, joins De De Pyaar De 2 after debuting with Heeramandi actor