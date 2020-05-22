Priyanka Chopra just made our Friday better with flashback from her 2005 film Karam

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Sharing the clip, Priyanka Chopra wrote that Karam was one of her earlier films

Priyanka Chopra is currently in quarantine with her husband in her Los Angeles home. On Thursday (Friday in India), the actress took to Instagram to share a throwback clip of her song Tinka Tinka from 2005 film Karam. Through this clip, Priyanka tried explaining Bollywood playback singing to her fans in abroad.

Sharing the clip, PeeCee wrote that Karam was one of her earlier films. She also mentioned how well singer Alisha Chinoy's voice suited her personality as most of the people thought that the track was sung by the actress herself.

“’Tinka Tinka’ is a song from one of my earlier films Karam (Deed). It released 2005. For those who might not know, Hindi films use playback singers for most actors and I’ve had the fortune to have some amazing singers lend their voice to my films over the years. But when this song was released, most thought it was me...But in fact it was the voice of one of my favorite singers @alishachinaiofficial... she complimented my tone so well. Thank you Alisha!! .. so this Thursday.... #TBT @sanjayfgupta @thejohnabraham,” Priyanka Chopra captioned the post.

Among those who reacted to the Instagram post was ace designer Manish Malhotra. “And the song was a huge hit,” he commented.

For the unversed, Karam, an action-thriller, was directed by Sanjay Gupta and also starred John Abraham.

Priyanka has been sharing photos on her Instagram giving a glimpse into her quarantine days. Check out some of them below:

