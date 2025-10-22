Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of Diwali celebration with Nick Jonas and mom Madhu Chopra On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to post pictures and videos from the Lakshmi Puja held in New York, which she celebrated with close friends and family. Have a look at the post here.

New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra is making the most of the Diwali festival by spending quality time with her loved ones. The Citadel actress has been sharing glimpses of her Diwali celebrations with fans and followers. On Wednesday, Priyanka took to Instagram to post pictures and videos from the Lakshmi Puja held in New York, which she celebrated with close friends and family.

In the carousel post, Priyanka Chopra is seen wearing an elegant red outfit, standing beside Nick Jonas. The post also includes a heartwarming family photo featuring Priyanka, Nick, and their daughter Malti. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, also joined them for the Diwali celebration.

Priyanka captioned the post as, "A little bit of this and so much of that. This diwali was full of heart and love. Sharing this festival with people who haven’t discovered its beauty was the highlight this year. Especially Maltis friends. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. May this new year bring you love, joy, prosperity, and happiness."

Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua's face in heartwarming Diwali post | In pics