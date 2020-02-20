Priyanka Chopra becomes second Indian on Instagram to zoom past 50 million followers. Know who is on top

Priyanka Chopra becomes second Indian on Instagram to cross 50 million followers

Priyanka Chopra zoomed past 50 million followers on Instagram on Thursday, becoming second Indian to achieve the feat. Earlier this week, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli became the first Indian to cross 50 million mark on the photo-sharing platform. He has 50.2 millions followers on the image sharing app. Following Virat and Priyanka is Deepika Padukone with 44.2 million followers.

Priyanka and Virat were the only Indian celebrities in 2019 who made it to the Instagram Rich List, which revealed the money made by the stars through their sponsored Instagram posts.

Priyanka grabbed the 19th spot with $271,000 earned per post. Virat, meanwhile, stood at the 23rd spot with $196,000 per post. On the top of the list was reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner with $1,266,000 per Instagram post.

However, on Twitter, the scene is altogether different. Neither Priyanka nor Virat are the most followed celebrity on the micro-blogging site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the top with 53 million followers with Amitabh Bachchan on the second position with 40 million Twitter family.

Last year, Priyanka retained the top position on the global Social Media Climbers chart, published by the Hollywood Reporter. She replaced Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who slipped to the sixth spot.