Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Diwali with daughter Malti: Honouring their roots | IN PICS

In a beautiful blend of cultures, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas recently celebrated Diwali with their two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, showcasing their deep-rooted connection to Indian traditions while living in Hollywood. The couple shared their festive moments on social media, capturing the essence of Diwali—the Festival of Lights—alongside the playful spirit of Halloween.

On November 1, the couple posted heartwarming family photos on Instagram, featuring the trio dressed in coordinating ethnic outfits. Priyanka radiated in a vibrant yellow and green floral embroidered sari, while little Malti matched her mother in a mint green sari set. Nick complemented them in a tan kurta adorned with floral details, demonstrating his embrace of Indian culture.

In her post, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Diwali to everyone. May this year bring peace to the world.” reflecting the hope and joy associated with the holiday that symbolises the triumph of light over darkness. Nick echoed her sentiments with his own wishes, further underscoring their shared values as a family.

The couple's celebrations began with a private Diwali dinner for family and friends at their London home, showcasing their commitment to maintaining their cultural roots even while navigating their busy lives in Hollywood. Sharing glimpses of the festive decor, Priyanka expressed joy in their traditional celebrations, which included stunning floral arrangements and a beautifully set dinner table, capturing the warmth and love of family gatherings.

Their celebrations took on a unique twist this year, merging Diwali with the spooky season of Halloween, dubbed "Diwaloween." Priyanka shared a candid family photo where they stood at their decorated doorway, embodying the festive spirit of both occasions. The adorable snapshots included Malti playfully holding a sparkler and enjoying the festivities with her parents, a reminder of the joy that family brings to these special moments.

As a mother, Priyanka has been vocal about the importance of instilling cultural values in Malti. In an interview earlier this year, Nick shared how fatherhood has transformed his life, stating, “My daughter is the light of my world,” emphasising their commitment to creating memories that honour their heritage.

Their Diwali celebrations included not only vibrant outfits and traditional rituals but also an impressive spread of Indian delicacies, reflecting their love for Indian cuisine. Guests were treated to an array of beloved snacks like samosas and dahi puri, showcasing the couple’s dedication to celebrating their roots amidst their international lifestyle.

As the couple continues to navigate the world of Hollywood while staying true to their Indian heritage, their Diwali celebration serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of family, culture, and love—values that will undoubtedly resonate with Malti as she grows up. With each festive occasion, Priyanka, Nick, and Malti beautifully weave their cultural narratives, lighting up their lives and the hearts of those who admire them.

This Diwali, filled with joy and light, is a testament to their enduring connection to their roots and their commitment to family, making it a celebration to remember.