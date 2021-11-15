Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AKSHAYKUMAR Prithviraj Teaser OUT: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar starrer is all about pride and valor | VIDEO

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday unveiled the teaser of his upcoming historical 'Prithviraj' and said that the film is a homage to Prithviraj Chauhan's unmatched bravery and courage. 'Prithviraj' is based on the life and valour of the Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is essaying the role of the warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Taking to Instagram and sharing the poster of the fil, the actor informed about the teaser release. He wrote, "A heroic story about pride and valour. Proud to play Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan. Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st January’22. LINK IN BIO."

The upcoming film also features debutante Manushi Chhillar who also made the announcement on her handle and wrote, "He was courageous in love and fearless in war. He was Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan, and he’s here. Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st January’22. Link in bio."

Have a look at their posts:

Akshay said: "The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values."

"He is a legend, he is one of the bravest warriors and he is one of the most upright kings that our country has ever seen. We hope that Indians worldwide love our salute to this mighty braveheart."

Akshay said that they have tried to present Prithviraj's "life story in the most authentic way possible and the film is a homage to his unmatched bravery and courage".

Manushi plays the role of his beloved Sanyogita and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Prithviraj' is being directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. It will release worldwide on January 21, 2022.

Watch teaser here:

-With IANS inputs