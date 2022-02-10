'Prithviraj' Akshay Kumar announces release of historical on June 10 with motion poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AKSHAYKUMAR Prithviraj to release on June 10

Akshay Kumar announced on Thursday that his historical film Prithviraj will release in cinema halls on June 10. The movie has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was earlier supposed to release in January. It co-stars Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. Akshay also released some motion posters from the film, including his own look as Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. He is seen in complete battle gear wielding a sword and a shield.

"The grand Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan’s historic journey is coming to the big screen on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," Akshay wrote on social media with the character posters.

Manushi Chillar, Miss World 2017, plays the role of Princess Sanyogita. Her royal look in the film has also been revealed by the makers. It will mark her Bollywood debut.

Sanjay Dutt stars as Kaka Kanha and Sonu Sood will play the role of Chand Vardai.

In the Yash Raj Films-backed project, Akshay essays the titular role of the warrior, who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, best known for helming the television epic Chanakya (1991) and the 2003 film adaptation of Amrita Pritam's novel Pinjar. Dwivedi has been conferred with Padma Shri honour recently.

Earlier, Akshay had called Prithviraj a legend and said he was one of the "bravest warriors, upright kings" of the country. "We hope that Indians worldwide love our salute to this mighty braveheart. We have tried to present his life story in the most authentic way possible and the film is a homage to his unmatched bravery and courage," he added.

Prithviraj's global streaming rights have been bagged by Amazon prime Video. It will clash theatrically with Govinda Mera Naam starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

(With PTI inputs)