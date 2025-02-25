Preity Zinta slams Kerala Congress over Rs 18 crore loan claim: 'Shame on you' Bollywood star Preity Zinta hit back at Kerala Congress over a Rs 18 crore loan claim, calling it false and politically motivated.

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has hit back at the Kerala Congress, calling out the party over its claim that she took a loan of ₹18 crore. Taking to social media, Zinta expressed her outrage, saying, “Shame on you for spreading false information.”