Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
  4. Preity Zinta slams Kerala Congress over Rs 18 crore loan claim: 'Shame on you'

Preity Zinta slams Kerala Congress over Rs 18 crore loan claim: 'Shame on you'

Bollywood star Preity Zinta hit back at Kerala Congress over a Rs 18 crore loan claim, calling it false and politically motivated.

Bollywood star Preity Zinta.
Bollywood star Preity Zinta. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has hit back at the Kerala Congress, calling out the party over its claim that she took a loan of ₹18 crore. Taking to social media, Zinta expressed her outrage, saying, “Shame on you for spreading false information.”

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Bollywood Section
Breaking News Preity Zinta Preity Zinta Bollywood Kerala Congress Kerala Congress Bollywood Fake News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\