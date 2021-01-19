Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush motion capture shoot begins today

Image Source : TWITTER/OMRAUT Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer Motion capture shoot begins today

Actor Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's much-anticipated film, Adipurush starts with a motion capture shoot on January 19. The director of the film Om Raut took to his social media account and shared the news. Sharing a picture with the team Om announced, "Motion capture begins. Creating the world of #Adipurush."

Ever since the makers unveiled the first title poster of the upcoming film, the audience has been eagerly waiting for any updates. A Magnus opus, Adipurush promises to be a visual spectacle for everyone. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame director will be bringing in a technique that has never been used in Indian films before. It will have a lot of VFX work involved. Reportedly, Adipurush will be made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore. It will be shot entirely using the green mat technology seen in several Hollywood films. The makers have roped in VFX supervisors of Avatar and Star Wars to work on the graphics of the film.

Adipurush will be a mythological drama based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, where will see Prabhas essaying the role of Ram while Saif Ali Khan will be playing the role of Ravana. From Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon, many names for the roles of the female leads have been doing the rounds but nothing has been confirmed by the makers.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series and Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. Adipurush mahurat on 2nd February 2021. The film will be released on August 11, 2022.