Pooja Hegde on working with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: One has to up their game

Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Bollywood in 2019’s Housefull 4, is all set to star opposite Salman Khan in his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The new development came a month after Salman announced the project in January. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji, who had also helmed Housefull 4. Recently, the actress talked about her expereince about sharing the screen space with Salman Khan.

"One has to up their game when working with Salman. He has been working for years, so I am nervous. Working with stars may be intimidating, but it is a learning experience for an actor [like myself]. The script is cool and funny", she was quoted as saying to Mid-day.

She also mentioned that the film’s shoot had begun in August but given the current situation, the plans are likely to be rescheduled

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed the news of Pooja Hegde joining the Salman Khan starrer in an interview. He said, “Having worked with Pooja in Houseful’ 4, we felt she was a perfect fit for this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will make for a good pair with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story.”

The report quoted a source as saying, “His lady love is a traditional small-town girl who is the polar opposite of Salman’s character. Pooja has played small town roles down South in films like Mukunda, and hence the makers found her apt for the role. There’s a beautiful mature love story between the two characters, and Pooja’s track acts as the catalyst to the plot.”

Pooja Hegde made her debut in Bollywood with Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan in 2016. The film was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. After a gap of three years, she appeared in Housefull 4. Apart from Hindi films, Pooja also appears in Tamil and Telugu films.