Pooja Bhatt-Mahesh, Deepika Padukone-Siddharth, to Rekha-Hrithik: Most controversial Bollywood kisses

Bollywood has seen many controversial kissing incidents. And When it comes to controversies, these two names top the list-- Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh, where the latter forcefully kissed the drama queen. Back in 2006, Rakhi and Mika made headlines when Rakhi filed a molestation case against the singer! However, the two patched up in public soon. A similar thing happened with Shilpa Shetty. No doubt these instances have grabbed the attention of fans across social media. Now, on the occasion of 'International Kissing Day,' let us take a look at some of the kisses which caused a stir in Bollywood.

Rekha & Hrithik Roshan

Having played mother-son onscreen, Hrithik and Rekha were caught on camera in an awkward moment at an award function, which later went viral. Being elated on seeing Hrithik, Rekha hugged him and tried to kiss him on the cheeks. However, the camera captured an awkward angle and it appeared as if they had a liplock.

Mahesh Bhatt-Pooja Bhatt

Apart from his professional life, Mahesh Bhatt was once in news for kissing his daughter Pooja Bhatt. The actress shared a liplock with her father for the debut of a magazine cover. In fact, Mahesh Bhatt even confessed that he would marry Pooja Bhatt if she wasn’t her daughter.

Rakhi Sawant-Mika Singh

In 2006, Mika kissed Sawant in front of the cameras without his consent. For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant attended Mika Singh's birthday party. According to reports, the musician had urged everyone not to put cake on his face. Rakhi, on the other hand, did it, and to 'teach her a lesson,' he grabbed her face and kissed her. She was stunned and needed a few seconds even to begin to respond. Mika was then arrested on charges of molestation and later released on bail. Much later, Rakhi and Mika reconciled when they bumped into each other last year outside a coffee shop.

Shilpa Shetty & Richard Gere

In 2007, Richard had killed Shilpa on her cheeks when they had come together on stage for an AIDS awareness programme in Rajasthan. Following complaints after the incident in 2007, a case was registered in Rajasthan against both Richard and Shilpa Shetty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act for obscenity. It was transferred to Mumbai from the court of a first class magistrate in Rajasthan on the Supreme Court's order in 2017. And it took them 15 years to resolve the matter.

Bipasha Basu & Cristiano Ronaldo

In 2007, Bipasha was invited to Portugal’s famous Luz Stadium in Lisbon to attend an event. She was accompanied by the Football king Cristiano Ronaldo! The duo shared some intimate moments throughout the party and finally ended up in a nightclub, where they kissed each other. It invited a lot of critisicm and social media trolling.

Deepika Padukone-Siddharth Mallya

In 2013, Siddharth Mallya kissed Deepika Padukobe in the middle of an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. After RCB convincingly thrash Shah Rukh Khan's KKR by nine wickets at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. An elated Siddharth tightly caught hold DP to plant a fullmouthed kiss.

