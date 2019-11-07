Kartik Aaryan's monologue in Pati Patni Aur Woh to be edited out after outrage: Report

Kaartik Aaryan's monologue from Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer received massive backlash for trivializing marital rape

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh has created a lot of buzz on the internet -- albeit not the kind of buzz the makers would have wanted for their movie. Kartik Aaryan, who has come to be known for his monologues, got another one featured in the trailer, where he can be seen ranting about his sexual life.

"Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari. Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari. Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai," Kartik's Abhinav Tyagi says, in the trailer.

The trailer faced massive outrage on Twitter owing to this, with people tagging the movie as misogynistic, and calling it out for trivialising marital rape.

Not to sound like token Twitter ranter but like...How is this a thing in 2019?? #PatiPatniAurWoh trailer is embarrassing. Bhumi is so much better than this https://t.co/IKAKNGUGNJ — Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) November 4, 2019

Currently writing a paper on marital rape in India & having just seen the Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer, Kartik Aryan should be so very ashamed of this bullshit. We're trying to change the legislation & mindset & this dumbass is casually saying stuff like that onscreen. Fuck you. — gareebon ki tharoor (@rishitic) November 4, 2019

Now a source close to the film's team has informed Bollywood Hungama that the makers got 'carried away' and are now mulling over dropping the scene from the final cut of the film.

"Since Kartik Aaryan's monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama was a hit, they thought of doing another one this time and got carried away. The offensive monologue will be edited out of the film," the source was quoted as saying.

In the film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan plays the role of a married man who falls for another woman. Directed by Muddassar Aziz, the film is remake of Sanjeev Kumar starrer 1978 release with the same name. The original version starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, Ranjita.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.