Waiting for Pathaan trailer? Check latest update on Shah Rukh Khan's film starring Deepika, John Abraham

Pathaan is a special film for all Shah Rukh Khan fans. As the superstar returns to the big screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham cinegoers are eagerly waiting for the film's trailer.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 04, 2023 11:11 IST
Pathaan trailer
Image Source : TWITTER/AMANAGGAR Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan trailer is said to release on this date

Pathaan is a much awaited film for Shah Rukh Khan fans, after all the actor is returning to the big screen after four years. The film co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has already been in news for its songs. Although it has courted controversy, the latest Bollywood movie continues to create a buzz among cinegoers who have been eagerly waiting for the film's trailer. Well, there's some good news for them. We finally have a date for Pathaan's trailer release. 

"#PathaanTrailer on 10 Jan 2023… #Pathaan [NO title change] arrives in *cinemas* on 25 Jan 2023 [#RepublicDay weekend] in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu," film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter along with a poster of SRK from the film. 

Meanwhile, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district has advised the Director General of Police (DGP) to get the clippings of 'Pathaan' movie song 'Besharam Rang', and other obscene contents, removed from the social media as it was having a 'detrimental impact on the psyche of adolescents'.

Using the powers given under the relevant section of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, the Child Welfare Committee, Bahraich (bench of magistrate), has written to the DGP that it has taken a suo moto cognizance of obscene contents, including the 'Besharam Rang' song, being circulated on social media.

In the letter sent to the DGP, Bahraich CWC President Satish Kumar Srivastava and four-member bench consisting of Deepmala Pradhan, Archana Pandey and Navneet Mishra has said that smart mobile phones had been provided to the teenagers by the Uttar Pradesh government for their all-round development and they cannot be stopped from watching easily available contents.

In such a situation, it is necessary in their best interest that obscene contents should be removed from social media, the letter says.

