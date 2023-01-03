Pathaan trailer LEAKED: Shah Rukh Khan impresses with high-octane action and fight scenes | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SRKSBOT Pathaan trailer leaked online

Pathaan trailer leaked: The buzz around Shah Rukh Khan unveiling the much-awaited trailer of his next action thriller film 'Pathaan' on Deepika Padukone's birthday, January 5, has gone to a new extent and excitement among the fans can be seen on social media as countdowns, posters and several videos on the same have taken over the internet. Despite a few days left for the release of the film, the makers haven't released the trailer, leveling eagerness in fans each day. While an official announcement from the makers about the trailer release is still awaited, a video claiming to be Pathaan's trailer is out on Twitter.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Ahead of the supposed trailer, an unseen video of the actioner was released online. The leaked trailer is filled with action and fight sequences performed by SRK and John. Take a look.

Meanwhile, Pathaan was recently reviewed by the CBFC examination committee for certification. Following this, the Central Board of Film Certification directed the makers of to implement 'changes' in the movie, including its songs, chairperson Prasoon Joshi said. However, he did not detail the changes suggested to the makers.

The film found itself battling controversy and calls for a ban after the release of its song 'Besharam Rang', also featuring Deepika on December 12. A sequence in the song showing the actress in a saffron bikini led to protests across India for allegedly hurting "Hindu sentiments".

About Pathaan

In Pathaan, Shah Rukh portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the action-thriller film. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus. The movie also features a cameo from Salman Khan. See Pathaan's tease:

SRK's upcoming projects

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara. Taking a pan-India route, Jawan will release on June 2, 2023. With this film, life seems to be coming full-circle for SRK, who started his journey with the character of Abhimanyu Rai on the television show 'Fauji' which aired back in 1989.

