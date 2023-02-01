Pathaan Box Office Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan starrer breaks all records in first week in India and overseas

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Pathaan box office collections: Know the details

Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer action film Pathaan has broken all major box office records, and it has only been a week since its release. This film has become the highest-grosser of the three leading stars' careers so far and at this pace, it remains to be seen how much of a box office haul Pathaan will create in the coming time. On the road to scripting box office history, Pathaan has left behind the biggest pan-India releases, namely KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan continues its glory run at ticket window

Pathaan has been doing tremendous business in mass centers and national multiplex chains in India. Banking on the star power of SRK and its sleek storytelling, Pathaan has already become the fastest Hindi film to enter Rs 200 crore, Rs 250 crore and Rs 300 crore club in India, leaving behind the likes of Yash, Prabhas, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. On Tuesday, the film's collections witnessed a nominal drop and as per a report in Box Office India, Pathaan minted Rs 21 crore, give or take, to take its collections in India to over Rs 315 crore. This is the highest first-week collection for a Hindi film and Pathaan has left behind KGF 2 in achieving this feat.

Pathaan overseas box office collection

Just like in India, Pathaan has managed to maintain its grip over the international markets as well. Regions in the Gulf, Canada and US have been the biggest contributors to Pathaan's overseas collection. At this rate, Pathaan will be surpassing the overseas box office collections of Aamir Khan's Dangal soon. It is expected that within two weeks, Pathaan is going to be the biggest worldwide grosser of all time for a Hindi film.

Meanwhile, SRK will be seen in Jawan next, releasing in cinemas on June 2. He is also collaborating with director Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki, which will release on Christmas, later this year.

