Pathaan Box Office Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan's action film all set to beat KGF 2's record in India

Pathaan Box Office: All records are meant to be broken and Shah Rukh Khan starter Pathaan is proving it right. Last year, when Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 was being lapped up by the audience, everyone was quick to rule out Bollywood. Now, with the release of Pathaan, not only has Shah Rukh Khan reclaimed the throne of the most popular Indian star but also breathed life into the Hindi film industry. Pathaan has emerged as the first blockbuster of 2023 with over Rs 400 crore collections for the Hindi version in India. Overseas too, it is doing tremendous business.

Pathaan Box Office collection on Monday

On Monday, Pathaan collected Rs 8 crore at the box office in India for the Hindi version. The dip was expected due to the weekday and since the ticket prices have been slashed, the numbers were expected to fall. The total 13-day business of the film now stands at Rs 420 crore, which is a first for an original Hindi title. Pathaan will become the second highest-grossing film in India on Wednesday as it crosses the numbers of KGF 2. The only film it will then trail is Prabhas' Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Pathaan sets benchmarks for overseas collection

Abroad, Pathaan has been doing exceptionally good business, especially in the Gulf region, where the star power of Shah Rukh Khan is driving the film's business. Extending its record-breaking run at the ticket window, Pathaan has raised Rs 832 crore gross worldwide in 12 days, YRF said. Overseas alone, the movie has done Rs 319 crore gross collection. USA, Canada, Gulf Region, Australia, UK and Ireland are the markets that are the major contributors to the film's overseas collections.

