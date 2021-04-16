Parineeti Chopra's Saina to premiere on OTT month after theatrical release

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI CHOPRA Saina poster featuring Parineeti Chopra

A month after its theatrical release, Parineeti Chopra-starrer "Saina", a biopic based on the life of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, is set to have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 23. Directed by Amole Gupte and backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series, the film hit the cinema halls on March 26. Chopra said she was thrilled that the movie would now reach out to a global audience with the release on Amazon Prime Video.

"I am extremely thrilled with the film having a global digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video, bringing such an inspirational story to audiences across the world,” said Parineeti Chopra about the film’s digital release, adding “With this film, I have learnt that a biographical film comes with many challenges; my biggest challenge as an actor was to get into Saina Nehwal’s shoes, literally and figuratively, to stay true to the story and recreate her accomplishments and hardships. As an actor, I embraced each challenge, and I do think that I learnt a lot as a professional in the process. I worked on the physical appearance and the right body language, and I am glad it worked out in my favour. I had a great time working on this film."

Related | Saina Movie Review: Parineeti Chopra's portrayal of resilience in Saina Nehwal's biopic wins hearts

The film follows the career highs and lows of Saina Nehwal, one of India's ace shuttlers and one of the most celebrated badminton players in the country. The biopic highlights the people who have been an integral part of Saina’s professional journey and contributed to building her resilience and unbreakable spirit. Saina is directed by Amole Gupte (Stanley Ka Dabba).

The film also chronicles Saina's childhood, her growing interest in badminton and her move from Haryana to Hyderabad, where she meets the coach who changed her life. The story speaks of her struggles and achievements and the journey to earn a leading position in the world of sports.

Gupte, too, hoped that the movie brings positivity to viewers in the current distressing times. “Most excited that the world can now access Saina. They’ve been waiting patiently for the film to enter their homes and in these difficult times, I hope the film brings positivity and optimism to viewers,” he said.

Also read: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions replaces Kartik Aaryan from Dostana 2 due to 'creative differences'

Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said the streamer was elated to release the film on the platform. "An inspiring story of a real life champion backed by Parineeti Chopra’s impressive performance and Amole Gupte’s great direction makes this film the perfect addition to our content offering.

"We are happy to provide our customers with the choice of enjoying the latest Hindi blockbuster movies from the safety and comfort of their homes, not just in India but across the globe," Subramaniam said.

Saina is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rashesh Shah, co-produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Shiv Chanana under the banner of T-Series, Deepa Bhatia(Amole Gupte Cinema) and Front Foot Pictures.

For more entertainment news click here!