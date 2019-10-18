Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra to voice Anna and Elsa in Hindi version of Frozen 2

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra to lend their voice for Hindi version of Frozen 2

Chopra Sisters, Priyanka Chopra, and Parineeti Chopra will be lending their voice for the Hindi dubbing for characters upcoming Hollywood movie Frozen 2.Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share this piece of information with her fans, she wrote, "Mimi and Tisha are now Elsa and Anna! The #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney's Frozen 2. Can't wait for you guys to see us I mean HEAR us bring these amazing, strong characters to life in Hindi. #Frozen2 in theatres on 22nd November 2019."

A sequel of the movie Frozen, Frozen 2 features Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell as Elsa and Anna and for the Hindi dubbed version of the film Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra will be seen lending their voice for the characters. The film will continue the story from where it ended in the first part and show the sisterly bond between Elsa and Anna. Parineeti and Priyanka were visibly excited to be part of this Disney film together, Priyanka said, "My happiness just goes up a notch knowing that Parineeti will be voicing Anna's character. The two of us have never worked together before and this seems like a perfect movie to come together and an experience that I am going to cherish forever,"

Parineeti shared her thoughts about being part for the film, she said, "You don't need to be an actress to dream of being a Disney princess!! I absolutely loved the first film, it's my favourite animation film but never thought that I'd get to voice Anna." But of course the real cherry on the cake is that I've been cast in a film about sisters with my real-life sister!! While dubbing we would keep laughing about the fact that we are actually like our characters in real life! Mimi didi is totally like Elsa and I'm totally like Anna! This is why this movie will always be special. I can't wait for the audience's response." she added

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, "Frozen 2" will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on November 22

This announcement comes days after Aishwarya Rail revealed that will be lending her voice for Hindi dubbing of Angelina Jolie’s character in Maleficent. Earlier superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aaryan Khan dubbed for Mustafa and Simba in the Hindi version of Lion King.

(With IANS inputs)