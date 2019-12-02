Image Source : TWITTER Panipat Sapna Hai Sach Hai song: Presenting Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in this heartwarming love track

After Mard Maratha and Mann Mein Shiva, the makers have now released Panipat new song titled Sapna Hai Sach Hai.he song features lead strs Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The song revolves around the love story of Sadashiv and Paravati Bai.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Kapoor shared Panipat Sapna Hai Sach Hai song with a caption that read, "A heartwarming tale of Sadashiv Rao & Parvati Bai against the backdrop of the battle that changed history. Listen to #SapnaHaiSachHai, out now".

Watch Panipat Sapna Hai Sach Hai song here

Recentlly, Arjun Kapoor shared a video showcasing how he transformed into the role of Maratha leader Sadashiv Rao Bhau. "I was not convinced that I could look like a Maratha, like a Peshwa but Ashu sir was convinced. He is a very meticulous person. He had done his research, he had seen my films, my images. 'Andhadhun aake nahi bol rahe the ki tu takla ho jaega aur kar lega'. There was some thought behind it. He had a lot of clarity regarding my role..," Arjun said in the video.

Set in 1761, "Panipat" is about the Maratha empire. Back then their grip on Hindustan reigned supreme until an invader set his eyes on the throne of Hindustan. Here's when Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army led a northern expedition in order to repel the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the king of Afghanistan.

