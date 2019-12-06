Panipat and Pati, Patni Aur Woh lock horns at the box office

Panipat and Pati, Patni Aur Woh hit the screens today

The first Friday of party month December is here and Bollywood is treating you with two different movies- Panipat and Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Both the films belong to completely different genres. While one is period drama shot on a magnificent scale, the other is a comedy film based in small town. As Panipat and Pati, Patni Aur Woh cater to different set of audience, hence, there are chances that both the movies thrive well at the box office. While Panipat looks promising because of Ashutosh Gowariker, Pati, Patni Aur Woh is luring the younger lot because of Kartik Aaryan.

Panipat

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt have collaborated for the first time for Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus titled Panipat. The period drama is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abadi, the Afghan emperor in 1761.

While Arjun essays the role of Sadashivrao Bhau, Kriti plays his wife Parvatibai. Sanjay Dutt is playing the antagonist in the film

Talking about Panipat, Arjun said that the period drama happened when he was ready for it. "I didn't choose it ('Panipat'), it chose me. I didn't go seeking. I always had a wish, and sometimes you just need to want something and it happens. It has happened at a time when I think I was ready for it... If I had to choose to do a period drama or a period war film, there is no choice other than Ashutosh Gowariker. He would do justice to the opulence, emotions and the storytelling," he said. Our film critic Sonal Gera has watched Panipat. Read her review here.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh

Pati, Patni Aur Woh is a story of Chintu Tyagi who gets lured by his secretary despite being married. Set in the small town, Kartik is seen doing what he is best known for. Songs of the movie are already ruling the chartbusters. Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare and Dheeme Dheeme have become party anthems.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie features Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 film with the same name. The BR Chopra directorial had Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta in lead roles. While Kartik has stepped into the shoes of late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in the wife's character played by Vidya Sinha and Ananya is the 'other woman', originally played by Ranjeeta.

For unversed, rape dialogue scene, which is also in the trailer, has been muted in the film after it was slammed on social media.

