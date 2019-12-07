Panipat Box Office Collection Day 1: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer period drama off to a decent start

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Panipat Box Office Collection Day 1

Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, which is based on the Third Battle Of Panipat is kick-started its box office journey on a decent note. The initial estimates suggest that the movie could easily mint Rs 6 crore. Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt starrer movie received mixed reactions from critics and audience alike. Panipat has released in over 1,500 screens in India and over 600 screens in the overseas market. Read our review here. Panipat has hit the screens along with Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

Arjun Kapoor plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau, who was Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army in the third battle of Panipat while Kriti is his second wife Parvatibai, who accompanied him in the war. Sanjay Dutt essays the role of antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali.

With Panipat, Ashutosh Gowariker has made his comeback after three years of Mohenjo Daro. For unversed, the third battle of Panipat took place on 14 January, 1761 between Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali. Also known as Ahmad Shah Durrani, he is regarded as the founder of the modern state of Afghanistan.

Panipat has an ensemble cast which includes Mohnish Bahl as Nana Saheb Peshwa, Kunal Kapoor as Shuja-ud-Daula, Zeenat Aman as Sakina Begum and Padmini Kolhapure as Gopika Bai.

National Award-winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai recreated the majestic Shaniwar Wada (a historical fortification in Pune which was the seat of Peshwas of the Maratha Empire until 1818) at ND Studios. Neeta Lulla has designed the royal costumes. Meanwhile, music has been composed by Ajay-Atul.

Panipat Trailer