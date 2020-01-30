Panga Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut’s film keeps steady

Image Source : TWITTER Panga Box Office Collection Day 6

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is an inspirational film about a mother, played by Kangana Ranaut, who aspired to bounce back into her sports of Kabaddi and desires to play for India once again. The film has received great reviews from critics and viewers alike, however it has not transformed into a good box office collection. The film kept its low pace and earned Rs 1.20 crore on its first Tuesday, according to Box Office India. This makes Panga’s total collection as Rs 19.5 crore approx.

Panga also stars Punjabi sensation Jassie Gill along with Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha. It is said that the film is made to revive the importance of living this life and inspire people to follow their passion. The director earlier claimed, “We are all stuck in a rut; life is about getting a job, getting married and having kids; we’ve forgotten there’s a life beyond all this.”

Jo sapne dekhte hai wo #Panga lete hai.

To the fearless Queen of Bollywood who has created her own path and written her own journey. Congratulations on the prestigious Padma Shri Award.#KanganaRanutGetsPadmashri#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/jY6oh9i2vH — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2020

Also read: 'Panga' movie review: An ode by a woman, to the women

Panga’s box office collection has been facing tough competition from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Street Dancer 3D which also released on January 24th. Also, Ajay Devgn’s period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, that released on January 10th, has been standing strong in theaters.On the other hand, on the very day of the release, piracy website TamilRockers leaked Panga online for download which has acted as a roadblock in the box office collection of the film as well.

On a related note, Kangana Ranaut has just been honoured by the fourth highest civilian award of the country, the Padma Shri. She has been awarded alongside Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and a total of 118 eminent personalities across fields of art, literature and education, medicine, trade and industry, sports, public affairs, social work and science and engineering. The actress shared a thank you video for the government and also thanked her fans for the support. Check out the video here-

After being conferred with Padma Shri, #KanganaRanaut conveys her heartfelt gratitude to the honorable govt of India and her well wishers.#PadmaShriKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/TuSD6QPuS3 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2020

Panga Trailer:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page