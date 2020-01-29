Image Source : TWITTER Panga Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill's faces no drop, earns Rs 18.21 crore

Panga Box Office Collection: Panga's box office collections on Tuesday remained the same as on Monday. The Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill starrer earned Rs 1.65 crore on Tuesday. Trade analysts had expected the film to earn in the range of Rs 5 crore. Kangana Ranaut's film opened slower ( Rs 2.70 crore) than Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak that had also earned unanimously positive reviews. Chhapaak had made Rs 6 crore on its opening day.​

"#Panga faces no drop on Day 5 [vis-à-vis Day 4], but the overall total remains low... Needs to make headway in Weekend 2, since competition will be limited... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 18.21 cr. #India biz.", trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced on social media.

Jassie Gill, who plays Kangana Ranaut's husband in Pnaga, in a recent interview said that portraying a supportive spouse comes naturally to him since he comes from a family where women are naturally empowered. “I’ve three sisters who are older than me and all of them were encouraged by my parents to follow their dreams. My wife is a qualified professional and I have always been the ‘Prashant’ in her life.”

Directed by Ashwini Iyer of Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi fame, Panga revolves around a 32-year-old married kabaddi world champion who seeks to recreate her golden days. The film has received positive reviews with critics drawing parallels with Sridevi's hit film English Vinglish.

Kangana Ranaut's previous film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was a hit but Judgemental Hai Kya that was released after it and a series of movies released before Manikarnika were flops including Simran, Rangoon, Katti Batti and I Love NY.

