Panga Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut's film shows good growth on Republic Day 2020

Kangana Ranaut’s film Panga is showing day-wise growth at the box office. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film opened with decent numbers, Rs 2.70 cr, but good word of mouth and great reviews have worked in favor of the film. With Republic Day 2020 holiday, Panga has managed to rake in a good weekend total. According to Box Office India, the film earned Rs 5-.5.50 cr on the first Sunday, making its total box office collection as Rs 14 crore approx.

Kangana Ranaut’s Panga clashed at the box office with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D on January 24th. Both the films have got good reviews from critics and the viewers but Street dancer 3D has more screen count when it comes to analyzing the business. While Varun Dhawan’s film has been released in more than 4000 screens worldwide, Panga has released in just 1900 all over the world.

Panga also stars Punjabi sensation Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in important roles. Jassie’s performance has been garnering much love from the viewers. Talking about the storyline, it revolves around the life of a mother who used to be a kabaddi player. After marriage and the birth of her son, her life becomes monotonous and she aspires to return to her game. It is an emotional as well as an inspirational film.

Talking about his experience and the film, Jassie Fill earlier said, "When I heard the story, I realised that my mother was also doing the routine work day in and out, without complaining. We never asked her what she wants to do, never asked what her dreams were. This is the story of almost every household."

Thank you so much for the response 🙏🏼🙏🏼 you have made our effort worth every bit of it 🤗 Enjoy your Sunday with your family & watch #panga @KanganaTeam @Ashwinyiyer @RichaChadha @Neenagupta001 @foxstarhindi — Jassie Gill (@jassiegill) January 26, 2020

Jassie Gill was first seen in Bollywood in Sonakshi Sinha’s Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi. The actor landed the role in his second Hindi film, Panga, even before his 2018 Bollywood debut released.

