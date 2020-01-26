Image Source : TWITTER Panga Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut's film lags behind Street Dancer 3D despite growth

Panga Box Office Collection: Panga box office: Kangana Ranauat's first film of 2020 Panga will be one that will be seared in the memory of filmgoers. The acclaimed film has been lauded by critics everywhere. However, the appreciation and praises have not translated into earnings. Panga's box office collection picked up on its second day over its opening day but it is still a long way from here and is lagging behind Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor dance film Street Dancer 3D.​

Panga's box office collection was recorded at Rs 2.70 crore on its opening day. Its collections went up by 35-40 per cent on Saturday to Rs 5 crore. The box office collection of Chhapaak in two days has been recorded at an estimated Rs 7.70 crore.

Panga has been left far behind by its competition Street Dancer 3D. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has made an estimated Rs 23 crore at the box office in two days. Panga is also facing box office competition from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which has now minted over Rs 200 crore.

Panga's box office collection might have taken a beating due to a couple of reasons. Street Dancer 3D has been released across 4370 screens worldwide, while Kangana's film released across 1900 screens. Additionally, Street Dancer 3D is a youth-centric film.

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Jassie Gill plays the role of Kangana Ranaut's (Jaya) husband, Prashant. This is Gill’s second Bollywood film, after Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. While Neena Gupta plays the role of Jaya's mother, Richa Chadha is seen as her friend, Meenu.

Watch Panga Trailer