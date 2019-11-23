Pagalpanti Box Office Collection Day 1: Anil Kapoor, John Abraham’s film has a poor start

Anil Kapoor and John Abraham’s multi-starrer comedy drama Pagalpanti hit the screens on 22 November. While the film did not have any tough competitions to fight at the box office, it witnessed a poor start. Also starring Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela, Pagalpanti is about three men who set out to make it big and become rich as everyone calls them losers.

According to the reports in Box Office India, the film witnessed decent numbers in the morning shows but by evening it lost its magic. It collected around Rs 2 crore on its first day. On the other hand, Frozen 2 opened with good foot fall at the theaters. For the Hindi version of Disney Princess story Frozen 2, Bollywood sisters Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra have given their voice.

Pagalpanti will now face competition from Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan which has earned Rs 37.87 crore in its one week. Also, Ayushmann Khurrna’s Bala has entered the 100 crore club on Friday. The star cast of Bala even celebrated the success bash of the film last night.

