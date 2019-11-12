Image Source : TWITTER Pagalapanti trailer 2: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor and gang are all set to spread smiles

The second trailer of Pagalpanti, the ensemble cast of which includes Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela, dropped on the internet on Tuesday. In Pagalpanti, three nobodies decide to fool two gangsters to become rich. Their girlfriends help them in this task, which forms the film's plot. Pagalpanti is backed by the makers of Welcome, No Entry, Singh Is King and Ready - all of were well-received by cinephiles.

Taking to Instagram, John Abraham shared Pagalapanti trailer 2 along with a caption that read, "Losers v/s Gangsters Let's see which team is crossing the level of #Pagalpanti Trailer 2 out".

Pagalpanti, which went on floors earlier this year, is primarily shot in London while parts of the film have been made in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and it is set to open in cinemas on November 22.

Apart from Pagalpanti, Anil Kapoor has Malang and Takht in the pipeline while John Abraham has Satyameva Jayate 2 and Mumbai Saga up his sleeve. Pagalpanti is Ileana's solo release for 2019 while she has signed up for The Big Bull, opposite Abhishek Bachchan, which is slated for 2020 release.

In case you missed the first trailer, watch it here:

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page