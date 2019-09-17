On PM Modi's birthday, Prabhas unveils first poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Mann Bairagi

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prabhas unveils first poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Mann Bairagi

Baahubali star Prabhas on Tuesday unveiled the first poster of a film based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi produced by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. On the occasion of PM Modi's 69th birthday, the actor announced the title of the film "Mann Bairagi" and also released the first poster. The film is described by its makers as a special feature meaning that it would be more in the lines of a short feature.

Prabhas wrote, “A special film on a special person by a special filmmaker on this special day, Happy Birthday @narendramodi Sir. So happy to present the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Mahaveer Jain's 'Mann Bairagi', an untold story of our PM, directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.”

This is not the first time a film has been made on Modi. Earlier this year actor Vivek Anand Oberoi was seen playing the Indian Prime Minister in the film PM Narendra Modi. A web-series too was made on the leader's life titled "Modi: Journey of a Common Man". The upcoming film Mann Bairagi is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy and is based on the untold story of Modi. It is co-produced by Mahaveer Jain.

Talking about the film, writer and director Ssanjay Tripaathy said earlier, "For me, it’s a human interest story about the self-discovery of a person who went on to become such a strong leader of our country."

