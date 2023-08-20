OMG 2 box office collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film enters Rs 100 crore club

Follow us on Image Source : WEB OMG 2

Amit Rai's directorial OMG 2 hit the cinemas on August 11. Starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, the film saw a box-office clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film Gadar 2. Both the sequels were highly-anticipated ones and shattered all records. While Gadar 2 crossed Rs 300 crore, OMG 2 entered the Rs 100 crore club on day 9 of its release.

OMG 2 witnessed a 75 per cent growth on the second Saturday at the Indian box office and collected more than Rs 10 crore on Day 9. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 100 crore.

OMG 2 total collection

OMG 2 Box Office Day 1 : Rs 10.26

OMG 2 Box Office Day 2: Rs 15.3

OMG 2 Box Office Day 3: Rs 17.55

OMG 2 Box Office Day 4: Rs 12.06

OMG 2 Box Office Day 5: Rs 17.1

OMG 2 Box Office Day 6: Rs 7.2

OMG 2 Box Office Day 7: Rs 5.58

OMG 2 Box Office Day 8: Rs 6.03

OMG 2 Box Office Day 9: Rs 10.50

Total 101.58

On Day 1, OMG 2 earned Rs 10.26 crore and it became the eighth-highest opener of Bollywood in 2023. The film earned Rs 14.5 core on Day 2 which makes the total earnings Rs 24.76 crore. The film witnessed an overall growth of 41.33 per cent on ahead of the 77th Independence Day.

OMG 2 traces the story of a Shiva follower whose life turns upside down after his son is accused of immoral conduct in school. He then seeks Lord Shiva's help and the story progresses with a courtroom drama between Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The film highlights the importance of sex education in Indian schools.

