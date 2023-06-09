OMG 2: Akshay Kumar looks unrecognisable as Shiva, film to clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAY KUMAR OMG 2 update

The sequel of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal starrer Oh My God, which released in 2012, is here. Sharing a new poster of the film, Akshay announced the film's release date. While the first part featured the 'Khiladi' actor as Lord Krishna, he will be seen as Lord Shiva in Oh My God 2, which also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. The film will be out in theatres on August 11. Sharing the poster, Akshay wrote, "Aa rahe hain hum, aaiyega aap bhi (We are coming, you also join us). 11th August. In theatres. OMG 2."

Yami Gautam, who plays the female lead in the film, also shared the date announcement poster. She wrote, "The date is locked! #OMG2 releasing in theatres on August 11, 2023. See you there!" What's worrisome for fans is -- OMG 2 will clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's upcoming film, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. It is the sequel to the 2001 original, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Directed by Amit Rai, this film is a spiritual sequel to ‘OMG – Oh My God!’ Akshay Kumar started shooting for the film in October 2021 in Madhya Pradesh. Back then, he shared first-look posters of the film, and wrote, "Karta kare na kar sake Shiv kare so hoye. Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. Har Har Mahadev. @TripathiiPankaj @yamigautam @AmitBrai."

Recently, Akshay traveled to Uttarakhand to offer prayers and seek blessings at the Kedarnath temple. In a video, the actor was seen talking to a few people inside the complex after darshan. He also had yellow and red colors smeared on his forehead. After exiting the temple, Akshay greeted his fans with folded hands. People were even heard cheering and chanting as the actor emerged from the temple. Dressed in a black outfit, the actor exuded a serene aura, as he undertook the trek to seek blessings. Despite the strict security measures implemented to ensure a smooth and peaceful visit, Akshay Kumar’s presence drew a large number of enthusiastic fans.

Apart from ‘OMG 2’, Akshay also has 'Soorarai Pottru' remake, 'Capsule Gill', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Tiger Shroff and 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline. He has also signed up for Dinesh Vijan’s next action drama titled ‘Sky Force’. Also, Akshay is going to mark his debut in Marathi films with Mahesh Manjrekar’s ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’.

