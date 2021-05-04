Image Source : FILE IMAGE Omerta turns 3: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta calls it a film 'I'm super proud of'

Hansal Mehtas directorial "Omerta" was released three years ago on this day. The filmmaker on Tuesday talked about the film and said the performance by Rajkummar Rao stands tall among their projects together. "Omerta" is a biographical crime drama that had Rajkummar essaying Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, British terrorist of Pakistani descent. The film revolves around the 1994 kidnappings of Westerners in India.

Hansal shared the poster on Instagram of the film featuring Rajkummar. Alongside the image, he wrote: "3 years of #Omerta. A film I'm super proud of. A performance by Raj that stands tall in our work together."

"Omerta" had its world premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, it was the closing film The Mumbai Film Festival, New York Indian film Festival and R2R Florence Film Festival. It was an official selection at the Hong Kong International Film Festival and Busan International Film Festival.

The film released theatrically in India in May 2018 and received positive reviews from critics. Mehta and Rao have previously collaborated on films like "Shahid", "Citylights" and "Aligarh", and web series "Bose: Dead/Alive", on which the director served as creative producer.

Mehta, who informed recently he had symptoms of Covid-19, had last year helmed the hit series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story". He will soon be out with a second instalment titled "Scam 2003: The Curious Case Of Abdul Karim Telgi".

Shooting will begin later this year. The season will be based on the 2003 stamp paper scam and its chief accused Indian counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi.

(With IANS Inputs)